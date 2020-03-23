Daines, don't give corporate bailouts

Daines, don't give corporate bailouts

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, your election advertising says that you are against socialism. I assume you mean corporate socialism as well.

Please do not bail out the airlines that have given us 20 years of bad service and the cruise lines (that are not even registered in the U.S.) which regularly give food poisoning to their clients, and the oil companies, which have poisoned the atmosphere for the past 150 years. They are capitalist enterprises that should thrive or fail under the dog-eat-dog rules of competition. These companies have set money aside for a rainy day, just like average Americans.

The American workers need a bailout, not the corporations and their stockholders.

Jim Beyer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News