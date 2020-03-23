Daines, don't give corporate bailouts

Please do not bail out the airlines that have given us 20 years of bad service and the cruise lines (that are not even registered in the U.S.) which regularly give food poisoning to their clients, and the oil companies, which have poisoned the atmosphere for the past 150 years. They are capitalist enterprises that should thrive or fail under the dog-eat-dog rules of competition. These companies have set money aside for a rainy day, just like average Americans.