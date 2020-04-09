Daines expert at social distancing

Daines expert at social distancing

{{featured_button_text}}

In spite of yet again ignoring my repeated requests to be taken off his list of contact numbers, I had to chuckle at U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ most recent robocall inviting me to take part in his latest “virtual town hall” telephone call.

A Daines “virtual town hall” phone call would be about as meaningful as a virtual doughnut hole, simply empty calories. But what made me chuckle was that this one was about something he is actually expert in — social distancing.

Seldom-seen Senator Daines is a master, after all, having practiced the art since he got elected. I guess he’s been a visionary leader, at least in this aspect. I only hope he goes the next step and disappears from office altogether.

Larry Campbell,

Darby

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News