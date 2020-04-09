Daines expert at social distancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In spite of yet again ignoring my repeated requests to be taken off his list of contact numbers, I had to chuckle at U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ most recent robocall inviting me to take part in his latest “virtual town hall” telephone call.

A Daines “virtual town hall” phone call would be about as meaningful as a virtual doughnut hole, simply empty calories. But what made me chuckle was that this one was about something he is actually expert in — social distancing.

Seldom-seen Senator Daines is a master, after all, having practiced the art since he got elected. I guess he’s been a visionary leader, at least in this aspect. I only hope he goes the next step and disappears from office altogether.

Larry Campbell,

Darby

