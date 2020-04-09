Daines expert at social distancing

In spite of yet again ignoring my repeated requests to be taken off his list of contact numbers, I had to chuckle at U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ most recent robocall inviting me to take part in his latest “virtual town hall” telephone call.
A Daines “virtual town hall” phone call would be about as meaningful as a virtual doughnut hole, simply empty calories. But what made me chuckle was that this one was about something he is actually expert in — social distancing.
Seldom-seen Senator Daines is a master, after all, having practiced the art since he got elected. I guess he’s been a visionary leader, at least in this aspect. I only hope he goes the next step and disappears from office altogether.
Larry Campbell,
Darby
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!