 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines' failure violates oath

Daines' failure violates oath

{{featured_button_text}}

To U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

You swore an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic. That Constitution clearly states how presidential votes are to be counted and that the electoral college results declare the winner.

Your failure to acknowledge those results and stand against the unfounded cries of the man who lost is a clear violation of that oath. If rule of law doesn't matter, then our democracy cannot survive.

Barb Sheehy,

Potomac

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's 'war' on COVID-19
Letters

Trump's 'war' on COVID-19

On Dec. 8, 1941, President Roosevelt declared war on Japan and told the world that the full power and might of the USA would be used to destro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News