Daines' failure violates oath

To U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
You swore an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic. That Constitution clearly states how presidential votes are to be counted and that the electoral college results declare the winner.
Your failure to acknowledge those results and stand against the unfounded cries of the man who lost is a clear violation of that oath. If rule of law doesn't matter, then our democracy cannot survive.
Barb Sheehy,
Potomac
