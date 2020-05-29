Daines fighting for US manufacturing

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been working not only to keep Montanans safe from COVID-19, but also to bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

I, for one, am tired of seeing “Made in China” labels. If you are too, then Senator Daines is in our corner, and is fighting to bring manufacturing from China back to the United States so that we can proudly purchase products that are produced in America.

But China also needs to be held accountable for how it handled the coronavirus outbreak, costing thousands of lives and many Montanans their jobs and livelihoods. Senator Daines is fighting to hold them accountable and put Montana and America first, and that’s why I’m putting my trust and vote in him again this year.

Jason Hoffman,

Missoula

