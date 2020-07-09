Daines fights for Montana veterans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Montana having one of the highest veteran populations per capita, it is critical we have a strong voice for our veterans back in Washington, D.C. I’m proud to say Sen. Steve Daines is just that.

As the son of a U.S. Marine, Daines has worked tirelessly to hold the federal government accountable and give our veterans the care they deserve. Just last year, the president signed Daines’ Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act into law, which ensures Vietnam vets who were exposed to Agent Orange receive the health care benefits they deserve. President Trump also signed Daines’ VA Mission Act into law, which provides veterans with access to healthcare, regardless of where they live.

Steve Daines is a strong advocate for our country’s men and women in uniform and will continue to put Montana veteran’s and their families first. I’m confident in the work he’s done, and I’m confident that when elected to a second term, he’ll continue to fight tooth and nail for our Montana veterans.

Semper fidelis.

Braden McCarty,

Florence

