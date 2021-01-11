 Skip to main content
Daines finds three sides to the issue

Daines finds three sides to the issue

Senator Daines' position on the most important issue in the country today came down on three sides of the issue within a single week:

1. A week ago, Daines announced support for an objection to counting the electoral votes of some states thereby putting a peaceful presidential transition in jeopardy for the first time in 150 years;

2. A few days later (following an insurrection by people who also supported this position) he didn’t object to counting these votes;

3. Most recently he asserts that those who object to his efforts to subvert the transition must “move on” to assure that the presidential transition can occur unhindered by the rantings of the insurrectionist-in-chief and his enablers of whom Daines remains one.

Newly-elected Rep. Rosendale in one of his first actions in Congress supported position 1 in favor of subverting our democracy and has stuck to it. Hard to evaluate what is worse: Lack of respect for democracy accompanied by lack of consistency like Sen. Daines or consistency on the side of sedition like Rep. Rosendale. What is clear is that Montana deserves and should get much much better representation in Congress than these two.

Sterling Miller,

Lolo

