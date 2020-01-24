Last week, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to senators:
"Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you god?"
Some hours later U.S. Sen. Steve Daines sent an email to constituents: "I’ve stood with President Trump — and continue to stand with the President — against this Witch Hunt led by the Democrats. We will give the President the fair trial he deserves in the U.S. Senate and I’m confident he will be acquitted and we will end this sham once and for all! "
Then the email continues with a request for money for his campaign to add to the millions he has already collected. Likely not much of that is from ordinary voters who pay taxes on ordinary incomes, which pay for Daines' $174,000 salary, comprehensive medical insurance and trips to Russia (July 4, 2018).
Daines seems to have forgotten the oath he took and that he works for all us Montanans and not for Donald John Trump.
Dick Hoskins,
Missoula