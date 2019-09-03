I wrote to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines about two things he should get involved with: inhumanity the federal government is doing along our southern border, and legislating common-sense gun controls, with mental health remediation, to dull mass shooting events.
With the lack of response, I assume Daines does not think these important, or is avoiding them, or just being silent.
Possibly, some day an angry young man will enter a Montana establishment, cutting loose with his assault rifle, 100-bullet clip, bone-shattering bullets and full body armor. "Sympathy and prayers" won't be enough. Red-flag laws are a feeble start. Armed guards won't stop him killing and injuring over 24 in 30 seconds.
Senator, you profess to be honorable and ethical. We need you involved in stopping Latino babies from being stripped from their families, immigrant seekers of all ages and genders living in filthy cages with inadequate/inappropriate food, water, bedding and professional oversight or health care. Because these people break immigration laws does not justify treating them inhumanely.
Please get legislatively involved in both of these issues.
Michael O'Lear,
Missoula