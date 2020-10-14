 Skip to main content
Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale support public land transfer

Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte, and Matt Rosendale would all probably say they favor keeping public lands in public hands, no question. But make no mistake, they are on record for supporting Public Land transfer. https://mtgop.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Preamble-Platform-2018.pdf p.12.

There would be some drastic effects if that happens including a significant jolt to current Public Land users, i.e. Montana’s grazing fee is currently is $12.92 compared to $1.35 per animal unit month on federal permits. This increased cost of doing business couldn’t help but be felt on “main street” of small towns. Under federal multiple use management more jobs are required at the local level to protect fisheries, wildlife, recreational, and scenic values.

To balance Montana’ budget, fire suppression costs alone for federal lands would force the state to begin selling the lands, likely on a continuing basis. Today, there is no shortage of millionaires and billionaires who would like a chance to purchase some Montana real estate.

The GOP statement...”returning federally managed public lands to the states”…P.12, is factually erroneous; With minor exceptions, today's federal lands were never owned by Montana in the first place. Actually, Montana State Trust lands were granted out of the federal domain at the time of statehood.

Gary Gerth,

Dillon

