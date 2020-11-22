Daines, Gianforte busy lining pockets

What the hell, Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte? Where are you? What happened to your oath of defend and protect our Constitution, including our elections? What are you doing to protect the citizens of Montana from this attack on our democracy? Where are our extended unemployment benefits or stimulus check? Do you know that we are suffering? Do you care?

You have been busy lining your pockets while enabling this dictator wannabe (Donald Trump) who is literally killing us by way of his incompetence and self-dealing.

It is long past time that you and your Republican cohorts wake up to the damage that has and is being done to our country, and walk that charlatan out the front door of the White House because he doesn't give a damn about anything other than making himself and his grifter family rich at our expense.

A quarter of a million Americans are dead, 561 of whom are Montanans. This didn't need to happen and is a worldwide disgrace.

Rose Davis,

Missoula

