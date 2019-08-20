The August recess is an excellent opportunity for our Washington legislators to hear from their constituents. However, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will not hold public meetings, town halls or any other venue where they cannot control who attends. Either they are afraid of hearing from the general public or they know their various positions, and in particular their support of our racist president, are indefensible.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, in contrast, has held a number of open town halls and does not seem to be afraid to hear from his constituents.
Daines and Gianforte do not represent Montana values or interests and neither of them deserve our vote.
Walt Max,
Alberton