U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte are in Montana for the congressional recess. They are holding invite-only roundtables and discussions (like Daines’ guest speaking slot at the pay-to-get-in Missoula City Club luncheon) and other private events, but not public, open town halls. Daines and Gianforte are continuing to hide from their constituents instead of meeting with them in public.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, on the other hand, is the only member of Montana’s U.S. delegation who regularly gives Montanans the opportunity to ask him questions in public and holds open town halls. He has held four public town halls so far just this year.
One can’t escape the conclusion that since Daines and Gianforte refuse to be held accountable and answer their constituents’ questions in public, they are not really representing Montanans.
To wit, Daines has not come out in opposition to Bureau of Land Management Director William Pendley, who advocates the sale of all public lands. What would Missoula County be like if the Bob Marshall Wilderness were privatized?
It’s clear to me that Daines does not deserve to represent Montanans in the Senate, and that Gianforte does not deserve to represent Montanans as governor.
Klaus von Stutterheim,
Seeley Lake