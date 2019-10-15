I want to thank U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte.
You guys stood up against this criminal in the White House. He betrayed the Constitution by asking foreign governments to meddle in our elections. He seems to have quite a history of this. I'm so glad you are holding his feet to the fire.
I also want to thank you two for standing up for the Kurds. I’m certain you know how much they sacrificed destroying ISIS. Ten thousand dead! How do we repay such fortitude? We allow the Turks to go in and murder them. Maybe, because Donald Trump has more business interests in Turkey than he has in Syria. Wow! What a way to treat our allies.
Putin will use the photos of dead Kurds against us for decades. He hasn't stopped laughing at us since he helped get "The Donald" elected. I actually think it was the greatest espionage act of all time. Thanks to this shameful act against the Kurds we will no longer have allies. There is no longer any trust in America.
You have free articles remaining.
Oh wait, you guys haven't stood up against any of this. In fact, you guys are two of his biggest enablers.
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula