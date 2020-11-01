 Skip to main content
Daines, Gianforte haven't spoken up

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of all the noise, distraction and downright destruction that the Trump administration, along with the tacit approval of the Republican Party, has hurled upon our country.

Thinking about all the programs this administration has eliminated or crippled — including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act, the Farmland Protection Policy Act, the National Fish and Wildlife Act — is deeply troubling. How about the cutting of programs to feed the elderly? Or the continued attempts to gut health care, especially during a pandemic? Again, I don’t know about you, but as a Montanan, as an American, these things are important to me.

All the while, Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte have not spoken up to defend us, they have simply put their partisan politics and pocketbooks ahead of our well-being. They do not care to represent us. To borrow some Trumpian phraseology, Silent Steve and Go-Along Greg don’t deserve our votes.

Frankie Feinstein,

Clinton

