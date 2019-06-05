After Robert Mueller spoke of the Russian cyber attack against this country last week, I would think everyone in this country would want to do something about it. I was wrong! U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines say it is time to move on. Really?
Daines and Gianforte, you are begging Putin and all our adversaries to hit us again. Why? Apparently, because it worked out so well for "Republicons" last time.
I consider this nothing but treason in plain sight. Putin is working with China, North Korea and the Saudis to hammer us in the next election. You have proven to me the Republicons are as big of cowards as the Dems! The only person out there who has real courage is Congressman Justin Amash.
Hey, Gianforte and Daines. What are you going to do about the liar-in-chief calling for a boycott of AT&T? You don’t have to answer. I already know.
I understand Putin is laughing like hell at the Dems, but he is laughing even harder at the Donald Trump supporters.
A special thanks to Bob McClellan; I always enjoy your letters.
Rick Wheeler,
Missoula