It's summer recess, when our representatives have more than a month of paid vacation and the time to hear the concerns of their constituents — i.e., their employers — and explain/defend their points of view.
I grew up in a family that hunted for food so I am not anti-gun. But I am greatly concerned about the proliferation of weapons of war being used in mass murder in this country.
As a constituent and a taxpayer, I would like the opportunity to ask U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in person about this issue and why they have done nothing to keep Montanans and our fellow Americans safe.
But to date I have not been able to identify any town halls within driving distance to ask them. Are they simply not holding any? If not, why not? Are they both so wealthy they simply do not need the job? Or do they just not care what their constituents think?
Diane Smith,
Missoula