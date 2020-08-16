Daines, Gianforte 'own' Trump failures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has failed America. His enablers in Congress, including Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte, could have exerted influence, but did not.

• Trump and his enablers failed to implement a national plan to limit the impact of COVID-19 when its presence became known in the United States. Trump still has no national plan.

• Trump and his enablers failed to promote health care for Montanans by vigorously opposing the Affordable Care Act and increases in Medicaid coverage. Those increases in Medicaid are necessary to keep our rural hospitals open.

• Trump and his enablers are failing to promote a future strong economy for working Americans. They passed a huge tax break for the super-rich and now want to short-change middle class America with reduced unemployment benefits, no additional aid for states and localities, no funding to ensure fair elections, and inadequate funding and management for our post offices.

• Trump and his enablers failed to negotiate international trade deals that would benefit Montana producers with higher commodity prices. Trump’s tariffs decimated our agricultural trade with China.