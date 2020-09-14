 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale among Trump cronies

Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale among Trump cronies

{{featured_button_text}}

This list of Donald Trump's friends/political appointees are all in jail or awaiting trial. They read like a big law ﬁrm, Bannon, Cohen, Flynn, Manafort & Stone.

What's frightening is that our very own president, our commander-in-chief, handpicked these guys and they have truly disgraced our nation. They have used their political clout to increase their personal wealth, corrupt our institutions, and left taxpayers holding the bag. You've got to ask yourself, how did you beneﬁt from their actions? What did these guys do for you?

We have an election quickly approaching and the president's got three more cronies up his sleeve, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale. Donald Trump ﬂew into Montana on four occasions to endorse all three and they are now beholding to him, hook, line and sinker.

Daines has endorsed Trump's "leadership approach"; Trump said about Gianforte, "Any guy that can do a body slam — he's my guy" and Rosendale's campaign called Trump's endorsement the "most coveted." Rosendale added, "I'll be there every step of the way." I have no doubt, that's what scares me, and it should scare you too.

What I want is a candidate who can think for themselves and do what's right for Montanan's. 

Do yourselves a big favor and look at the options carefully. Steve Bullock, our two-term governor who has taken care of our state in turbulent times; Mike Cooney, our trustworthy lieutenant governor; and Kathleen Williams, who served three productive terms in the S=state Legislature.

We're talking about the future of Montana; a senator, a governor, and our one and only House representative. I've given this a lot of thought and I'd sure feel better with the real deal: Bullock, Cooney and Williams.

Jim Wilson,

Cameron

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News