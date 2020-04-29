Daines, Gianforte will protect Montana from Democrat agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known both U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for almost 10 years, and they both have the qualities we need running Montana and the nation: honesty, integrity, business savvy and love of Montana, its citizens and our creator. They both are committed to keeping our Montana values and way of life safe from the constant attacks from the left in Washington.

As a fourth-generation Montana farm and ranch kid who worked full-time through college at Montana State University to get an economics degree, I know what hard work and sacrifice gets you, and these two leaders know it too. I worked for over 15 years in Syracuse, New York, in the banking business in the '80s and '90s, and I saw first-hand what out-of-control spending, government overreach and horrendous taxes can do.

Our way of life in Montana will be a distant memory if we let the dangerous agenda of the Democrats get enacted, such as open borders, Medicare for all, giving everything free to illegals and the Green New Deal. It will erode our traditions and bankrupt this country.

If you truly love Montana and the U.S., you will vote for them.

Jon Patterson,

Belgrade

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0