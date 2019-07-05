Maybe it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines isn’t doing what Montanans want him to, since he refuses to hold in-person town hall meetings with his constituents.
Even though it’s a popular bipartisan program, and even though he promised in the past to fund it fully, the Land and Water Conservation Fund still lacks the funding it needs. Daines has said that he will fight to get the funding for the conservation fund, but just recently penned a letter to Senate leadership saying that partial funding is good enough.
LWCF comes from offshore drilling royalties — not tax dollars — and conserves public lands and funds outdoor recreation in communities all over the state. Your favorite fishing access site or hiking trail? There’s a good chance it was funded by LWCF. The fund has been in place for decades and has been successful at creating access to public lands and more opportunities for outdoor recreation.
It’s not a hard political ask to fully fund the popular and bipartisan LWCF that does so much for our state. So why is Daines going back on his word?
Jackson Parker,
Missoula