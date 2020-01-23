Could U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' oath to be fair and impartial in the impeachment trial of President Trump be a lie?
Aware of Daines’s unwavering support for Trump, I wrote to him to ask him to go into the trial impartially, to allow and listen to witnesses before making up his mind about this serious matter. Daines’s reply included the following:
“Based on the transcript President Trump released of the conversation he had on July 25, 2019 with President Zelensky of Ukraine, I believe that neither that conversation, nor any other information that has surfaced to date, meets the threshold of impeachment. I hoped the House of Representatives would follow facts and not act on speculation and partisan politics. Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the American people since before he was even sworn into office. This unprecedented impeachment sham has now been dumped on the lap of the United States Senate. It's time to put an end to this and get back to work for the American people.”
From this response I could only conclude that he had already made up his mind. Does this senator deserve to vote?
Laura Morris,
Missoula