Donald Trump is not above the law. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has taken an oath to be an impartial juror in the upcoming impeachment trial. He took an oath to the Constitution — not Donald Trump, not Mitch McConnell and not the Republican Party.
The Government Accounting Office has said that the president broke the law when he withheld congressionally mandated funds to Ukraine for his own political benefit. Lev Parnas has said that the president directed this illegal scheme. Many other witnesses have testified to this as well.
Senator Daines must do his duty; otherwise, he is an accomplice to a cover-up. The people of Montana deserve a senator who acts with honor, in accordance with the law, not a political shill. Daines has a choice about which he will be.
James Johnson,
Lolo