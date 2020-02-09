Daines has duty to hold open meetings

The last town hall U.S. Sen. Steve Daines participated in was on March 21, 2016. That was 1,416 days ago.

It is part of his job to meet with his constituents and hear our concerns, and he is actively abdicating that duty. We want him to come look us in the eye as we discuss clean air, clean water, climate change and why he supports an un-American president who lies, cheats and steals, all while trampling on the Constitution. We'd like details on why he spent July 4, 2018 in Russia.

Many of us are demanding he call a town hall. Most think he's not secure enough in his job to do such a thing. I'd sure like for him to prove otherwise.

It's time for Daines to do his job and come face everyday Montanans and look us in the eye. He has a lot of explaining to do.

Jeffrey Jenks,

Missoula

