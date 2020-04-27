Daines has earned another term in Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after serving as Montana's lone congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives. He brought 25 years of private sector business experience to the job, including 13 years in management with Proctor and Gamble and 12 years as vice president for Right Now Technologies in Bozeman.

He is a fifth-generation Montanan who loves Montana's outdoor activities, such as hiking, backpacking, fishing and hunting. He has always supported the U.S. Constitution, including the First and Second amendments.

Daines grew up in Bozeman, where he attended public schools and graduated from Montana State University. He works hard on behalf of all Montanans, serving on several important committees, including Finance, Appropriations, Energy and Natural Resources, and Indian Affairs.

He is currently working to secure funding for the University of Montana's biotech and vaccine research facilities to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. He wants to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States, because the U.S. is dangerously dependent on China for life-saving drugs, such as penicillin and insulin.

Senator Daines is running for re-election in November. He will have my vote.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

