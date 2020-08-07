Daines has failed veterans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all have an important decision to make this fall on who will represent us in the U.S. Senate, so it’s helpful that Senator Steve Daines showed us last year where his priorities really lie.

When the time came to vote for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home that Butte veterans fought for years to fund, Daines failed to do right by veterans and voted no. Even worse, he shamelessly showed up to the photo op in Butte celebrating the funding for the home that Senator Tester secured -- the very funding that Daines voted against. In the meantime, Governor Steve Bullock was working to expand economic, health, and educational opportunities for returning veterans, and was taking steps to honor their service.

The nearly 100,000 veterans that call Montana home deserve a real champion in the Senate, not someone only worried about getting credit for work he didn’t do. This November, vote for the one candidate with a proven record of delivering for those of us who served our country -- Governor Steve Bullock.

Anthony van Marle,

Victor

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0