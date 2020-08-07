You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines has failed veterans

Daines has failed veterans

{{featured_button_text}}

We all have an important decision to make this fall on who will represent us in the U.S. Senate, so it’s helpful that Senator Steve Daines showed us last year where his priorities really lie.

When the time came to vote for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home that Butte veterans fought for years to fund, Daines failed to do right by veterans and voted no. Even worse, he shamelessly showed up to the photo op in Butte celebrating the funding for the home that Senator Tester secured -- the very funding that Daines voted against. In the meantime, Governor Steve Bullock was working to expand economic, health, and educational opportunities for returning veterans, and was taking steps to honor their service.

The nearly 100,000 veterans that call Montana home deserve a real champion in the Senate, not someone only worried about getting credit for work he didn’t do. This November, vote for the one candidate with a proven record of delivering for those of us who served our country -- Governor Steve Bullock.

Anthony van Marle,

Victor

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News