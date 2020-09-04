Daines has outdoors in his veins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every election year, Democrats use the same scare tactics and false claims to villainize Republicans and recruit support for their candidates. One of these points you will hear over and over again is that Steve Daines is doing everything possible to sell off our beautiful public lands.

This is simply not true.

Steve Daines, a fifth-generation Montanan, has the outdoors in his veins. He grew up hunting, fishing and hiking on our public lands! He has consistently shown that he prizes our public lands and will fight against federal lands transfers.

Through his conscientious leadership he earned the reputation of being the most bipartisan senator on Capitol Hill. He brought both parties together to create laws that protect the Yellowstone River and fragile areas outside of Glacier and Yellowstone national parks.

Daines also secured President Trump's signature on the Great American Outdoors Act! This legislation is the biggest conservation win in half a century and will protect our public lands in perpetuity.

Daines’ work to protect our public lands have won him the title of The Conservative Conservationist. Senator Daines has been and always will be a conservationist at heart, no matter what smears Democrats may claim against his policies.