Since coming to Congress, Steve Daines has always put the interests of Montanans first, whether those Montanans are farmers and ranchers, small business owners, lodging owners and operators, energy producers, health care providers, construction workers, or others. He has worked hard for the interests of Montanans in many areas including agriculture, foreign trade, tax policy, the environment, national security, tourism, and law enforcement.

He’s also put the interests of Montanans first in response to the coronavirus. Daines, along with thousands of Montanans, has been outraged by the behavior of China in its failure to alert the world to the outbreak of the deadly virus in Wuhan, China.

Daines is working around the clock to hold China accountable. Daines is also working to bring manufacturing jobs back home to America, as well as working to strengthen our medical supply chain right here in the U.S.

Senator Daines has shown his dedication to Montanans time and time again. He’s there when Montanans need him, and that’s why I’m dedicated to support him for re-election to the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

Jim Martin,

Bozeman

