Daines has shown true colors

Senator Daines:

You have reached the bottom of the barrel. In the past year you have shown your true colors.

First you sat on your money-grubbing hands and did nothing when Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. Next you voted on a U.S. Supreme Court justice in the last year of Trump’s term (your excuse was that it was different than Barack Obama because Obama was a lame duck). Now you’re supporting sedition, subversion and treason (https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-115).

The only irregularities found in the 2020 election were voter fraud cases found in Pennsylvania and they all three were Republicans casting illegal and fraudulent votes. All courts have shot down Trump’s cases due to lack of evident!

You and the other 11 U.S. senators who plan on doing what you’re doing is inciting violence from Proud Boys and the like. You have loyalty to a man (and I use that term extremely loosely when speaking of Trump) and not your country.