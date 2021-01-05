 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines has shown true colors

Daines has shown true colors

{{featured_button_text}}

Senator Daines:

You have reached the bottom of the barrel. In the past year you have shown your true colors.

First you sat on your money-grubbing hands and did nothing when Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. Next you voted on a U.S. Supreme Court justice in the last year of Trump’s term (your excuse was that it was different than Barack Obama because Obama was a lame duck). Now you’re supporting sedition, subversion and treason (https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-115).

The only irregularities found in the 2020 election were voter fraud cases found in Pennsylvania and they all three were Republicans casting illegal and fraudulent votes. All courts have shot down Trump’s cases due to lack of evident!

You and the other 11 U.S. senators who plan on doing what you’re doing is inciting violence from Proud Boys and the like. You have loyalty to a man (and I use that term extremely loosely when speaking of Trump) and not your country.

Have your constituents told you to do this? The answer is no. How do I know this? Because I am one of the constituents and was never asked. Or, do you only choose to speak with people who are loyalists?

James Muskovich,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News