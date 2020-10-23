 Skip to main content
Daines has the endorsements

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to defeat Senator Daines and take control of the Senate. Then, if Biden becomes president, they could implement the Socialist agenda of Senator Chuck Schumer, who would become the Senate Majority Leader. He's already threatened to stack the Supreme Court with liberal justices; eliminate the filibuster in the Senate so only a simple majority would be required, instead of 60 votes, to confirm bills passed by the House;and eliminate the Electoral College, which would ensure that Americans in middle America would have no vote in future presidential elections. Daines co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Act that was signed into law by President Trump. His VA Mission Act, which provides veterans with access to health care regardless of where they live, was also signed into law by President Trump. And Daines has been endorsed by the Chairman of the Crow Tribe for working on several issues, including Murdered Indigenous Persons and the Water Rights Settlement for the CS&KT Tribes. Senator Daines firmly supports the Second Amendment. He's been endorsed by the NRA, receiving a grade of "A+".

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

