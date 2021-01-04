Daines has tossed constituents under bus

Senator Daines:

I doubt you've read the redacted Mueller investigation that clearly stated the Russian government did interfere with our 2016 elections. Attorney General Barr blatantly lied about the results to derail the impeachment hearings, and as a result Donals Trump was acquitted by the Republican Senate. Trump lost that election popular vote, but the Electoral College overruled the will of the people and he became president.

The 2020 elections were quite a different story. Not only did President-elect Biden win both the Electoral College and the popular vote, he won without any interference from a foreign adversary; however, you and all the Republican enablers are still supporting this devious liar who has asked you and members of his corrupt administration to lie for him to overturn the election.

Perjury used to be a felony; however, the Trump administration has different rules that make it a slap-on-the-wrist injustice. Every Republican who has enabled Trump to commit crimes as a sitting president should be prosecuted.