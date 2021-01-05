Daines helped to spread election lies

Senator Daines is an embarrassment!

“To restore confidence for Montanans and the American people, I am joining a group of senators to propose an election commission to quickly audit the election results," Daines said in a press release.

Daines and his Republican cohorts are the people who spread all the lies about a rigged election, which their president lost fair and square. Now they are desperately trying to overturn the Biden/Harris win by any means, democracy be damned.

Well, senator, it's time to put up, or shut up! There is zero evidence of voter fraud and Daines knows that. If there was any evidence we would have seen it by know. The senator is joining a circus because he's scared of Donald Trump and his rabid fans.

Then, without evidence, Daines claims that 45,000 votes spread over three states would have altered the outcome of the 2020 election. All the more reason to get rid of the electoral college. Ahead by almost 8 million popular votes, the win of Biden/Harris should not be in question at all.

Daines claims to want to restore faith in the voting process, when he's among the ones who set the barn on fire in the first place!

Udo Shonk,

Missoula

