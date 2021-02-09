Daines hiding behind lame technicalities

This cult of personality got momentum that had no brakes. Avid supporters found themselves in lock-step, disregarding reality, scorning truth, compromising their moral integrity, even risking their lives for the sake of the cause. They’d do whatever Trump said to do, right down to carrying out a violent, deadly insurrection against the Capitol — all to say the whole 2020 election was a fraud. The big fraud was Donald Trump, and his supporters got played like a cheap fiddle.

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election by over 4%. Elections were conducted as fairly as humanly possible, counted carefully and certified in each state. Biden won. That’s the truth.

Senator Daines touted Trump’s stolen election lie, up until Jan. 6 when he reversed his position, proof that a man who can change his mind actually has one. But now he’s hiding behind this lame technicality of the “unconstitutionality” of trying someone who is no longer in office. He says the Constitution “is very clear in Article 1, Section 3.” Just because he says it, doesn’t make it so. The Constitution is not clear. However, there is precedent. In 1876 the Senate followed the intention of Article 1 Section 3 when they tried William Belknap for corruption charges after he resigned from his position as Secretary of War.