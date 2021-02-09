Daines hiding behind lame technicalities

As the Senate carefully considers the case of Donald Trump’s impeachment, watching (and remembering) the violent, deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol; hearing the recording of Trump’s phone call coercing Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensperger to cheat by fabricating 11,780 Trump supporter votes — I ask myself, how did our socio-political life get this crazy?
It’s no surprise considering the decades-long, increasingly intense polarization between conservatives and progressives. As I remember, conservatives wanted less government regulation, less taxes. They were all ears when this Donald Trump, a rich, cocky dude who’s not the politician type, said he’s running for president. He talked big about how he’d bring back the good old days when mineral extraction industries thrived without environmentalist interference; he’d cut taxes and big bad government down so much those stuffy bureaucrats wouldn’t be able to regulate a thermometer or fund a stick of gum.
He told conservatives what they wanted to hear, and they got hooked. He coolly defied norms of civility. Insulting immigrants, denigrating the disadvantaged, bragging of assaults to women and colluding with the Russians to tilt 2016 election results became merely part of the show. Throughout his four-year term in office, this con man got hush-money to the right people who could put him above the rule of law, and all that mob boss bad behavior became normalized.
This cult of personality got momentum that had no brakes. Avid supporters found themselves in lock-step, disregarding reality, scorning truth, compromising their moral integrity, even risking their lives for the sake of the cause. They’d do whatever Trump said to do, right down to carrying out a violent, deadly insurrection against the Capitol — all to say the whole 2020 election was a fraud. The big fraud was Donald Trump, and his supporters got played like a cheap fiddle.
Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election by over 4%. Elections were conducted as fairly as humanly possible, counted carefully and certified in each state. Biden won. That’s the truth.
Senator Daines touted Trump’s stolen election lie, up until Jan. 6 when he reversed his position, proof that a man who can change his mind actually has one. But now he’s hiding behind this lame technicality of the “unconstitutionality” of trying someone who is no longer in office. He says the Constitution “is very clear in Article 1, Section 3.” Just because he says it, doesn’t make it so. The Constitution is not clear. However, there is precedent. In 1876 the Senate followed the intention of Article 1 Section 3 when they tried William Belknap for corruption charges after he resigned from his position as Secretary of War.
In Montana, 56% voted for Trump, a reality that must be taken seriously. But consider the possibility that those who supported Trump made an honest, serious mistake. As Wyoming’s Senator Cheney said, “Republican voters had been lied to by a president eager to steal an election with baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.” How trustworthy are Republicans, if they continue to ignore and sabotage the truth?
Republicans, I plead with you — gather what shreds of integrity you have left, and let Donald Trump go. Please consider what’s at stake. Listen to your better angels. Focus on what really matters in this situation. It is critical that Trump is held accountable for his actions and if guilty, never has a chance to hold office again.
Karen McLean,
Helena