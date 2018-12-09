U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recent “phone in” town hall meetings are an absolute mockery of an open exchange between the people of Montana and their elected officials. Daines’ town halls are well orchestrated and closely controlled events.
Audience participation is pre-screened and censored by his staffers, who only choose a limited amount of questions. You are notified with a robocall only an hour in advance that the town hall even exists. The questions chosen are most often favorable to Daines’ views.
This is not a forum for healthy dialogue. Town halls are meant for public discussion and transparent and debatable issues that need to be expressed by all sides. Daines talks a big game about listening to all of his constituents, but almost all of his appearances are in front of selected audiences.
Daines knows firsthand how unpopular his policies are. This is why he chooses to not hold public town halls. Instead he spreads lies that “we the people” are just a low-life mob collecting a few bucks to protest. Nonsense.
Is Senator Daines so afraid of controversy that he must hold sham town hall meetings that feel more like a dictatorship than a democracy?
Andy Boyd,
Bozeman