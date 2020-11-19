Daines holding up peaceful transition

Would you tolerate a pouting child?
When your child’s sports team lost a game, did you tell them, “That game was stolen from you!” Is that how you raised your children? You could. I wonder what your child would gain, especially if your child’s team lost their game by more than 5 million goals or baskets or touchdowns, as Donald Trump has? There would be recourse for contested points: expert referees, video playback, witnesses, as there is in our election. If the loss was that big, however, those referees, like the many judges who repeatedly throw out President Trump’s legal suits, likely told you you lost, because of lack of evidence of foul play. Did you egg your child on, anyway? Or teach them good sportsmanship: winning and losing with grace and humility?
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, you, with many others, are holding up the peaceful and vital transition that every president — until this one — has gracefully acceded to. Why are you, and so many, tolerating the pouting child in the White House? If you have been convinced this election is fraudulent, look at Trump’s own Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency: www.cisa.gov/rumorcontrol. They say this is the most secure election in history.
Amy Ragsdale,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!