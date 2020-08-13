Daines ignorant of NRA accusations?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When watching the Montana Senatorial debate, I found it odd that Senator Daines chose to boast about his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.

I’m not sure if the senator is living under a rock, but last I checked the NRA is undergoing a massive investigation for fraud and misuse of millions of dollars in charitable funds. By all accounts NRA executives used the dues paid by its members to pad their own pockets with incredibly generous contracts and “consultation fees” for “consultations” that never occurred. Wayne LaPirre alone spent $39,000 of company money on clothes at a Beverly Hills clothing boutique in a single day of shopping.

What does it say about Senator Daines then that these practiced frauds with their $39,000 clothes awarded him an A+ rating? In choosing to brag about that rating, I can’t help but see the senator as either completely ignorant of the NRA’s crimes or alright with frauds so long as those frauds benefit him.

Hopefully Daines at least draws the line at inviting these frauds to set up shop in our state; unlike a certain gubernatorial candidate who seems to share Senator Daines' ignorance of or complete disregard for criminal behavior.

Joseph Taylor,

Frenchtown

