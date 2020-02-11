Daines ignored firsthand testimony

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted to acquit Donald Trump on the basis that all testimonies presented were secondhand information. They ignored Gordon Sondland’s testimony. He is a Trump appointee and had firsthand information through phone calls to and from the White House. Sondland testified that quid pro quo indeed occurred.

Daines' proof that Trump did nothing impeachable was the transcript of the July 25 phone all. As explained on the transcript, it is not verbatim; in fact, it is based on the recollections of White House and National Security Agency staff who were present during the Trump call. Also secondhand information, but to Republican senators, more pertinent than the statements of 17 career government employees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

No witnesses were called to testify even though the four names mentioned are Republicans and Trump appointees. Seventy one percent of Americans polled wanted witnesses called. The Republican Senate ignored what the public wanted.

The non-trial did nothing to discover the truth, only to keep it buried. Republican senators, save one, violated their oath to uphold the laws and the Constitution of the United States, violated their oath to be impartial jurors in the trial and embarrassed the very institution that they are supposed to represent.