Daines ignores White House lies

There is an ad flooding the airwaves exposing the lies of China that somehow brought COVID-19 to the USA and is now ravaging our health and economy.
Never fear! Steve Daines will hold China accountable and punish her for the deadly deceit! Steve Daines, who years ago hitched his political wagon to the unprecedented champion liar who now lives in the White House — a liar who has birthed an entire service industry devoted to tracking and enumerating his lies. And the lies and deceptions proliferate in step with the explosion of COVID in the USA.
I am shocked by Daines' ability to turn a blind eye, effectively supporting the lies at home, while waving his mighty sword at the evil empire of the East.
Montana deserves a senator with integrity. That's why I will vote for Steve Bullock.
Annette Walker,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!