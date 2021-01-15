Daines' ilk causing rise in temperature

To Steve Daines: It is really rich that you are talking about impeaching Donald Trump "taking the temperature up in this country."

For years you and your ilk have been telling lies to the right wing about wedge issues. The list follows:

1. They want to take your guns away. This is the most incendiary of all your lies.

2. We enjoy abortions and would like to abort more babies. I don't believe I can tell a woman what she can do with her body.

3. We want to take away religious freedoms from Christians. This is the funniest because most liberals think of themselves as Christians.

4. That we want open borders. Nobody wants open borders and a wall isn't going to stop them. All you're going to do is piss off a bunch of Texans by separating them from the Rio Grande on their property.

5. That there is widespread voter fraud in this country. This claim has been studied several times by mostly conservative organizations, and there is no proof of it existing.

So, Steve Daines, it is so much bovine scatology that you are concerned about the temperature in this country, when it is you and your ilk who caused it.