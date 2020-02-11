Daines included in book on cowardice

It is easy to imagine a similar book being written in the future. It is clear that such a book would include Sen. Mitt Romney, who took his oath seriously and showed moral strength in his vote to convict President Trump. Senator, you will not be in that book.

But fear not, for it is also certain that many, many books will be written about the cowardice of the other Republican senators. Whether out of fear of Trump or putting their own political ambitions above anything else, they chose to ignore the facts and allow a corrupt and dangerous man to remain in office and thus betray the Constitution and the American people. Historians will wonder how these senators could go from ridiculing a clown before he became president to kowtowing to his every whim and tweet. And senator, you will be in that book.