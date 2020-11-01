 Skip to main content
Daines influenced by dark money

Senator Daines’ fundraising and votes in Congress reveal the long tentacles of political action committee (PAC) — dark money — influence.

One of the shiny mailers says Daines’ vote for the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act "helped" Montana jobs and businesses. Suspicious of the flashy title for Public Law 115-174? Look closer at the statute.

What the mailer doesn’t say is the law, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service:

• Eases restrictions on all banks from “gambling” in securities markets with taxpayer-backed deposits;

• Automatically exempts banks with $50 billion-$100 billion in assets from risk management standards and financial stability requirements. The standards and requirements were to prevent taxpayer "bailouts" of banks’ high-risk "gambling."

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and Congressional Research Service conclude the Bank of New York and Bank of America are ‘too big to fail’ bank ‘winners’ with this law.

No coincidence Daines received over $330,000 from 59 — combined — banks and bank PACs in his Federal Election Commission fundraising reports. $5,000 from BANKPAC affiliated with the New York Bankers Association PAC. $1,000 from Bank of America Corporation Federal PAC.

Why did Senator Daines leave out the above information so Montanans decide whether Daines is "worth" returning to Washington, D.C.?

John Metzger,

Helena

