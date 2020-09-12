Nebbish is a Yiddish word that describes a man so useless and vapid, that when he walks into a room, everyone in the room feels as though someone has left – a walking Hoover. Steve Daines is not a lightweight, nor a flyweight – in a state that produced greatness like Mansfield, Jeannette Rankin, Baucus, Judge Walsh, Burton K. Wheeler, etc., Daines is a genuine nebbish. What has he done in six years for Montana, except second Testor’s leadership on agriculture and Veteran’s Affairs? “Strong Leadership on holding China accountable”? give me a break! Trump “loves tariffs”, paid by importers who pass the increases on to us. They have already destroyed Montana agricultural markets that took decades to build; and are, outside the bubble of Trump’s world, a tax (sales tax). The Flim-Flam- Man-In-Chief would have us believe that China is paying the tariffs, like Mexico is paying for the wall! Now Daines is claiming “strong leadership” by simply affixing his signature on a bill designed by Mitch McConnell, not only to provide cover for Republican senators in trouble like Daines, but to bamboozle voters. He won’t bring it up for debate or a vote because Trump won’t sign it!