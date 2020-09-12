 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines is a genuine nebbish

Daines is a genuine nebbish

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebbish is a Yiddish word that describes a man so useless and vapid, that when he walks into a room, everyone in the room feels as though someone has left – a walking Hoover. Steve Daines is not a lightweight, nor a flyweight – in a state that produced greatness like Mansfield, Jeannette Rankin, Baucus, Judge Walsh, Burton K. Wheeler, etc., Daines is a genuine nebbish. What has he done in six years for Montana, except second Testor’s leadership on agriculture and Veteran’s Affairs? “Strong Leadership on holding China accountable”? give me a break! Trump “loves tariffs”, paid by importers who pass the increases on to us. They have already destroyed Montana agricultural markets that took decades to build; and are, outside the bubble of Trump’s world, a tax (sales tax). The Flim-Flam- Man-In-Chief would have us believe that China is paying the tariffs, like Mexico is paying for the wall! Now Daines is claiming “strong leadership” by simply affixing his signature on a bill designed by Mitch McConnell, not only to provide cover for Republican senators in trouble like Daines, but to bamboozle voters. He won’t bring it up for debate or a vote because Trump won’t sign it!

Michael Yeager,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News