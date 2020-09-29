 Skip to main content
Daines is able to write about religious morals, but unable to use those morals

On March 16, 2016, Steve Daines stated, “The U.S. Senate should exercise its constitutional powers by not confirming a new Supreme Court justice until the American people elect a new president and have their voices heard.”

On multiple occasions and most recently on Jan. 16, 2020, he has sponsored a Senate Concurrent Resolution celebrating Religious Freedom which says, “...religion plays a central role in preserving the Government of the United States because religion provides the moral base required for democracy to succeed...”

On Sept. 21, Daines issued a statement on Twitter after Justice Ginsburg’s death that said “...the Senate must move forward with @realDonaldTrumps nominee...”

Apparently Senator Daines is able to write about religious morals, but is unable to use those morals as a guideline for living his life.

George Goble,

Missoula

