Daines is an ostrich

What is the difference between an ostrich and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines? Answer: An ostrich knows when to pull his head out of the sand while apparently, our junior senator does not.

I was astounded by the article in the Nov. 14 Missoulian where he states that he still believes that Donald Trump will win the election for president. It is this kind of weird thinking that seems to permeate the thinking of the carpet-baggers that Montana has foolishly chosen to represent them in the highest offices at both the state and national level.

The world has recognized that Trump lost. Fox news as well as the rest of the news networks have recognized Biden as the President Elect. Daines, and his mentor Trump, continue to spout the nonsense that Trump won and was somehow cheated out of the office. One can only conclude that Daines is truly an ostrich, without enough sense to pull his head out of the sand and face reality.

June Brown,

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

