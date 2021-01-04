Daines is co-conspirator in Trump's sedition

Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld are the 10 living former U.S. secretaries of defense. This is what they wrote this week:

"Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived."

Arguments by the President and his allies, as well as the President's attempts to strong-arm the secretary of state of Georgia to "find" enough votes to reverse the election, are sedition. Our Senator Daines is a co-conspirator. The voters have spoken, and it's time to honor their decision. This was a fair election and claims to the contrary are dishonest.

Mark and Dorothy Hull,

Missoula

