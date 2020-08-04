You have permission to edit this article.
Daines is helping Trump put America first

This country needs to continue to have the leadership that President Trump has given these last four years. He is an unwavering businessman who understands that this country must always be put first. And in his quest to always put America first, he cannot do it alone — which makes it so critical we keep Steve Daines in the Senate! We need Daines in D.C. to help Trump fight the tough battles every day.

Daines has helped Trump fight to secure our border so that Americans can feel safer in their homes and to start to deal with the drug issues that Montana finds itself having. Senator Daines has worked to cut regulation so Montanans and the American people have more money in their pockets. His past leadership role in one of the leading businesses in Montana certainly is an asset to our president.

Senator Daines will continue to work alongside President Trump to ensure that all American citizens have the utmost freedoms that we can have! We need another term with Daines helping to represent Montanans' best interests in D.C.

Barbara White,

Hamilton

