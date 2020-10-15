 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines is hypocritical

Daines is hypocritical

{{featured_button_text}}

In Steve Daines’ recent campaign ads, he and his spokesmen decry “the liberal mob”, who is supposedly responsible for recent rioting, looting and property destruction. Daines and his minions don’t differentiate between the lawless individuals who regularly infiltrate many legitimate public protests and then commit these acts. Daines and his supporters simply equate these bad elements with anyone who disagrees with them, including legitimate Black Lives Matter protesters, progressive and Democratic political figures, mothers and families, retired persons, veterans and anyone else Daines needs to trample in his frantic campaign.

Daines nor any of his high-minded spokespersons ever decry the very real threat of right-wing hate groups, para-military militia groups, anti-government extremists, racist groups and neo-Nazis that have openly threatened law-abiding citizens for decades. Some actively advocate overthrow of the federal government, have threatened or physically harmed federal employees, bombed federal offices, destroyed public property and incited their supporters to commit such crimes. Consider recent arrests of planned kidnappers of the governors in Michigan and Virginia. One can imagine how those actions might have ended. So where are Steve Daines and his supporters in denouncing these right-wing extremists? Listen!! Their absolute silence is deafening.

Dale Becker,

Polson

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News