OMG! U.S. Sen. Steve Daines wants to dismiss the impeachment charges against the most corrupt liar-in-chief who has ever peered from behind the desk in the Oval Office. What Montanans should do is dismiss all the cowards and yes-men who allow this crooked, narcissistic, pathological liar to continue occupying the people's house.
To dismiss the charges of impeachment that are waiting to be submitted to the Senate only if a fair trial is guaranteed, you would first have to guarantee to the American people that Donald Trump will never lie, cheat, steal and/or quit embarrassing the United States in the eyes of the rest of our world. Does anyone think that is a possibility, ever? That is highly unlikely and, dare I say, an impossibility.
Donald Trump is who he is and, unfortunately, he will never be able to read, write, speak or act in any way that makes sense. To dismiss the charges against this stand-in as a president doesn't make sense either.
Daines is just doing what the other Republicans are guilty of — watching out for their own interests. Does he, or do they, really care about what is happening to our democracy and our standing in the world? I think not.
Susan Turmell,
Sugarloaf