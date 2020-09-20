Daines is misrepresenting his history

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m so tired of seeing Steve Daines misrepresent his family history to score points with the people of Montana.

Daines loves to tout that he’s a fifth-generation Montanan, but you can easily verify online that he wasn’t actually born in Montana. Daines was actually born in Los Angeles, California. Why does he claim to be a fifth-generation Montanan, when his own Wikipedia page says that he’s a Californian?

While I agree that you can move to a place and it becomes your home, Daines should just say that instead of intentionally misleading voters. Montana can be his home, but that doesn’t magically make him a fifth-generation descendant.

We expect honesty from our elected officials, and Daines has shown he has no problem twisting the facts to put himself in the best light.

Erica Olson,

Missoula

