Daines is misrepresenting his history

Daines is misrepresenting his history

I’m so tired of seeing Steve Daines misrepresent his family history to score points with the people of Montana.

Daines loves to tout that he’s a fifth-generation Montanan, but you can easily verify online that he wasn’t actually born in Montana. Daines was actually born in Los Angeles, California. Why does he claim to be a fifth-generation Montanan, when his own Wikipedia page says that he’s a Californian?

While I agree that you can move to a place and it becomes your home, Daines should just say that instead of intentionally misleading voters. Montana can be his home, but that doesn’t magically make him a fifth-generation descendant.

We expect honesty from our elected officials, and Daines has shown he has no problem twisting the facts to put himself in the best light.

Erica Olson,

Missoula

