Daines is no fiscal conservative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Daines likes to pat himself on the back as a fiscal conservative. Come again?

In Daines’ Senate tenure, our national debt skyrocketed. When the economy was booming, Daines hyped corporate welfare for millionaires, saddling my Montana kids and grandchild with the tab. The scam wildly enriched Daines’ wealthy donors but provided little tax relief for ordinary Montanans.

The 1% didn’t need the handout, nor did they “trickle it down” in capital reinvestment or increased wages. Instead, they took the windfalls Daines scored them by looting the Treasury, and they banked it. Sometimes, offshore. Or in stock buy-backs.

Our country sure could use that money now, to get us through COVID.

Steve Daines is a hypocrite who says one thing and does the opposite. He’s no fiscal conservative; just a sell-out to those who line his pockets. Maybe that’s why he is too scared to face us, consistently avoiding Town Halls?

I will be voting for Steve Bullock to represent Montana in the Senate. I can count on him to transcend partisan bickering and take a long view toward sensible fiscal policy. I urge you to vote for him, too.

Cindy Smith-Putnam,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0