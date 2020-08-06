You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines is no fiscal conservative

Daines is no fiscal conservative

{{featured_button_text}}

Steve Daines likes to pat himself on the back as a fiscal conservative. Come again?

In Daines’ Senate tenure, our national debt skyrocketed. When the economy was booming, Daines hyped corporate welfare for millionaires, saddling my Montana kids and grandchild with the tab. The scam wildly enriched Daines’ wealthy donors but provided little tax relief for ordinary Montanans.

The 1% didn’t need the handout, nor did they “trickle it down” in capital reinvestment or increased wages. Instead, they took the windfalls Daines scored them by looting the Treasury, and they banked it. Sometimes, offshore. Or in stock buy-backs.

Our country sure could use that money now, to get us through COVID.

Steve Daines is a hypocrite who says one thing and does the opposite. He’s no fiscal conservative; just a sell-out to those who line his pockets. Maybe that’s why he is too scared to face us, consistently avoiding Town Halls?

I will be voting for Steve Bullock to represent Montana in the Senate. I can count on him to transcend partisan bickering and take a long view toward sensible fiscal policy. I urge you to vote for him, too.

Cindy Smith-Putnam,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News