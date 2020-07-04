Daines is not working for Montanans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems like common sense that we would focus on expanding access to health care during a global pandemic. But unfortunately, it sounds like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is out to do the exact opposite.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Daines is doubling down on his mission to repeal the Affordable Care Act. If he had his way, 152,000 Montanans would lose guaranteed protections for their pre-existing conditions, prescription drug prices would rise and the more than 90,000 Montanans who benefited from Medicaid expansion could have their health care ripped away.

Even worse, Daines is looking for every opportunity to repeal the ACA despite having no plan to replace it. It’s difficult to fathom how Senator Daines’ first priority during a public health emergency is making it more difficult to access health care, but apparently that is exactly where he’s set his sights.

Senator Daines has proven that he is not working for us in Washington, and I look forward to holding him accountable for his callous decisions this November. I hope you will join me in voting to replace Daines with Gov. Steve Bullock, who has always and will always put the needs of Montanans first.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

